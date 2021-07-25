Professor Green had no “experience” with children until he had his son.

The 37-year-old rapper – whose real name is Stephen Manderson – admitted he had rarely spent any time around children until his girlfriend Karima McAdams gave birth to their baby Slimane Ray in March so he was unsure of what to do.

He told the new issue of OK! magazine: “I started the unlikely dads club because of it.

“I didn’t really know my head from my a*** when he first arrived if I’m honest because I’ve not had any experience with children.

“Really, the first trial that I had with children was Karima’s nephew, who was born shortly after we met.

“But anyway, we have our son now. He’s amazing and it’s been a journey.”

The ‘Lullaby’ hitmaker won’t be putting pressure on his son to follow in his footsteps when he’s older and just wants Slimane to follow a path which makes him happy.

He said: “I would like for him to explore things as he wants to.

“I want him to be secure in himself and feel able to explore whatever it is that he wants to whenever he wants to because I didn’t have that when I was growing up.

“And beyond that, he’s free to do as he pleases.”

In 2015, Green made a documentary, ‘Suicide And Me’, about his father’s death and though he still hasn’t seen the film, he thinks he’ll eventually watch it when his son is old enough to see it too.

He said: “I’ve been a patron for [suicide charity] CALM for years now. I’ve seen it grow, a bit like the response to the documentary I made about my dad’s suicide.

“I still haven’t watched it. I think I’ll probably see it with my son when he’s older.”