Apple Music's Lossless and Spatial Audio has now launched on Android phones.

After rolling out on iOS devices last month, Apple has been offering the new formats to subscribers of its streaming service at no extra cost.

The Lossless tier introduces hi-res audio, which starts at CD quality (16 bit/44.1kHz), and increases up to 24 bit/48 kHz.

There is also Hi-Resolution Lossless, which goes to 24 bit/192kHz.

In terms of Spatial Audio, the update applies directional audio filters on 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos content, which gives a more immersive experience for the listener with the sound placed in a 3D sphere.

The Apple Music app has been updated, and users can test out Lossless and Spatial Audio via a three-month free trial for new subscribers.