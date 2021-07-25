Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil is engaged.

Blake, 39 - who was married to Amy from 2007 to 2009 - is reportedly set to tie the knot with Bay Wright.

He is believed to have proposed in June, following a six-month romance but friends are worried that they could be rushing things.

A source told The Sun on Sunday's Biz on Sunday column: "The proposal seems to have come very fast. And while Blake and Bay seem besotted with each other, they do come from very ¬different worlds.

"Bay is lovely – very ¬normal and down to earth. But ¬suddenly she is ¬rubbing shoulders with stars like Pete Doherty, who Blake is still pals with.

"They kept the romance quiet for a while. She was telling friends that she was dating a music producer. She is very happy, but those close to her hope they haven’t moved too fast."

Amy died from alcohol poisoning at her north London home on July 23, 2011.

Meanwhile, Blake revealed in 2013 that he regretted introducing her to drugs, including heroin.

Speaking on 'The Jeremy Kyle Show', he said: "Out of maybe a six or seven-year relationship that me and Amy had on and off, there was drug use for about four months together.

"We used heroin together as addicts for like four months, then I went to jail.

"Then it got a lot worse while I was in jail and then when I came out of jail I was told that if I loved her I'd divorce her and set her free and I did.

"I was smoking it on foil and she said can I try some and I said... I might have put up a weak resistance - the fact is whatever I said she did end up having some.

"I have to be really sort of conscious about what I say - I don't want to feel like I'm shirking responsibility.

"The fact is what I'm saying is of course I regret it, not just 'cos of the damage it's caused Amy and the loss of life, but the damage to her family but also to my family and also to me.

"You know we've all sort of gone through this addiction."