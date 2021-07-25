Olivia Rodrigo thinks getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the "compassionate thing to do".

The 18-year-old pop star recently visited the White House in a bid to encourage young Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, and she's explained why she thinks it's so important.

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker - who met with US President Joe Biden during her visit - explained to People: "It's so important to get vaccinated, even if you're young and healthy and not at risk. Vaccines help everyone. Just because you're not particularly at risk doesn't mean that people close to you aren't.

"It's really the compassionate thing to do."

Olivia previously underlined the importance of getting vaccinated during her visit to Washington.

She told reporters earlier this month: "It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov."

Meanwhile, Olivia previously admitted that it can be daunting to be so open and honest with her fans.

The teenage star confessed to being a life-long "oversharer", but also revealed that she's keen to help other people to "feel less alone".

Olivia - who is also known for playing Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' - shared: "I'd be lying if I said that putting my deepest, darkest insecurities and sadnesses out there is just slightly scary. But I've always been an oversharer.

"When I watch interviews of my favourite songwriters, they say songwriting is about helping people feel less alone. And that's probably true for me."