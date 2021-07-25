Wolf Alice want to play "100 million gigs" once the coronavirus pandemic eases.

Ellie Rowsell has revealed the group are desperate to return to touring, having had their momentum halted by the global health crisis.

The 29-year-old singer explained: "If it happens without things going back and getting worse, it would be amazing to go out and do what we used to do, because it feels like it's been a long time now."

Ellie admitted it's taken the band "quite a long time" for them to record new music.

And she feels "grateful" towards other artists who have helped to keep her entertained amid the pandemic.

Ellie - whose band released their new album, 'Blue Weekend', in June - told Sky News: "I think I felt really grateful for all the bands and other artists that put out music, regardless of not being able to do any shows just because it was something to look forward to and it was really important and I felt grateful for them.

"So I didn't want to delay things, but we were kind of lucky because it was taking us quite long anyway. Our timeline kind of worked out."

Meanwhile, Ellie admitted to being fearful of how the UK's Brexit agreement could impact the music industry.

The singer is particularly concerned for smaller acts and the young artists who are trying to make their name in the music business.

She reflected: "We've been lucky, we've toured Europe a little bit, in the times when it was a little bit more straightforward, still hard, but now it seems like almost unattainable in some ways.

"It's the experience that goes with it, the festivals, those kind of things are a massive kind of financial injection for a lot of bands to help them survive the rest of the year.

"It's been a system where people have been getting paid for festivals and then using that money to fund what they do for six months, seven months, eight months after that. I think if we hadn't had the freedom to do that the way we did do, it would have affected us."