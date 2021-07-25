Doja Cat thinks her new merchandise is "bad".

The 25-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to address the recent backlash against her Planet Her merchandise line, after fans complained about the designs and the cost.

Asked who has designed her new batch of merchandise, Doja replied: "i don’t know (sic)"

The 'Juicy' hitmaker - whose recently-released album is also called 'Planet Her' - subsequently promised her fans that she will resolve the issue.

She wrote online: "the merch is bad. i’m aware. don’t worry (sic)"

And after another fan insisted they won't be buying one of Doja's hats for $35, the rap star said: "i understand (sic)"

Doja responded to the backlash shortly after hitting out at cancel culture and observing that some people "want to see everyone lose".

The chart-topping rap star revealed she prefers to respond to hate with love.

She shared: "The chaos is entertaining, is it not? It happens but people have good reason to be upset sometimes and people have no reason to be upset sometimes."

Doja was previously accused of accusing racist language on chat-room sites, and although she's denied being involved in any racist conversations, she recently explained her thoughts on the controversy.

The rap star apologised to anyone she offended and revealed she tries to avoid being "combative" in such circumstances.

Doja explained: "There is times where people will understand you’re apologetic - or they don’t have to accept your apology at all, which is completely fair - but it’s how you handle it. And I think that if you are combative against people who are continuously trying to tear you down, it doesn’t benefit you or the other people."