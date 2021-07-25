Lala Kent doesn't know how to "throw shade subtly".

The 30-year-old star was recently accused of disrespecting Megan Fox, after the actress didn't attend the premiere of 'Midnight In the Switchgrass', the new crime thriller directed by LaLa's fiance Randall Emmett - but Lala has insisted that was never her intention.

Lala - who posed in front of the film's poster at the premiere, blocking out an image of Megan in the process - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't know how to throw shade subtly. It was honestly, my mother took a picture of me. I was standing next to the poster.

"Before we went into the premiere, I did a quick, 'I'm excited' and posted it. And I know how this works. It makes a much more intriguing headline to see, 'Lala Kent tries to shade Megan Fox' rather than, 'Lala's mom takes a picture of her next to Randall's poster.'"

Megan, 35, and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly both skipped the film's premiere amid COVID-19 concerns.

And Lala insisted that, contrary to recent suggestions, she actually has a good relationship with the actress and never intended to insult her in any way.

Lala explained: "No [shade]. I really enjoy Megan. We've had amazing times together.

"I got my tattoo that says 'Rand' with Megan and MGK, so I would never throw shade at her, no. I wish it was more interesting, but that's really the story."

The Hollywood star has also played down talk of a rift between herself and Lala.

Megan described the blonde beauty as a "lovely person".

The actress told USA Today newspaper: "I really like Lala, so I can’t imagine she would be trying to do anything negative like that. She’s a lovely person."