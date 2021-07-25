Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley have tied the knot.

The 35-year-old actress has revealed the loved-up couple enjoyed "the day of [their] dreams", as they wed on Saturday [24.07.21] in an outdoor ceremony in Los Angeles.

Jenna told Brides magazine: "We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams.

"It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."

The actress admitted that the pandemic had forced the couple to alter their original plans.

However, she also revealed the restrictions helped to focus their attention during the planning phase.

Jenna - whose wedding was attended by 104 guests - said: "We always dreamed of a wedding on the smaller side, but with COVID, we definitely had to scale back more than we anticipated.

"Having our closest family and loved ones there (safely) was a priority for us. By setting the expectation from the get-go that we had to limit guests, we were able to focus our planning and ensure that we could stay flexible in case any element of the day needed to change."

Jenna announced her engagement via social media last year.

The former 'Glee' actress revealed that her partner popped the question after just over two years together.

Jenna showed off her engagement ring in a photo and captioned the image: "Yes, a million times, yes."

David shared the same image along with the caption: "Yes [three heart emojis] (sic)"

The couple's showbiz friends - including Demi Lovato - subsequently rushed to offer their congratulations.

In response to their announcement, the pop star said: "I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU (sic)"