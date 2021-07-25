Ryan Dorsey has paid a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera on the one-year anniversary of her funeral.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday (24.07.21) to post an emotional message about his ex-wife and to provide an update on their five-year-old son, Josey.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can’t believe it. The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all. Our boy has grown so much. He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He’s an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, everyone that meets him is always smiling. He’s doing ok. He’s such a resilient strong kid. He misses you but knows he’ll see you again, and the invisible string is something that’s helped us out during this ever-evolving transition of your time with us on earth that was unfairly & for reasons we’ll never understand cut short…too soon… (sic)"

Ryan - who was married to Naya between 2014 and 2018 - admitted that July is now destined to be a "difficult" month for him for the rest of his life.

However, he insisted that her legacy will continue to live through Josey.

His post continued: "July will probably always be a strange and difficult month in the years that are hopefully plentiful in the future…still hard to see photos, still haven’t been able to read or watch anything…as the years go by strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with what is the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey. (sic)"

The 'Glee' star drowned at Lake Piru, near Santa Clarita, California, in July last year, and Ryan dedicated the closing paragraph of his post to other people who have gone through similar heartbreak.

He wrote: "For everyone out there that’s gone through similar events of loss…you know there’s not really any words that make it better…we know some days are better than others…but know our hearts and energy are with you. We keep going, because that’s all we can do while being as strong as we can be. [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"