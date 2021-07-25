John Krasinski is "immune" to Emily Blunt's steamy love scenes.

The 41-year-old actor has been married to Emily since 2010, and she admits that he's become numb to her on-screen romances over the years.

Asked how he feels about her latest on-screen kiss with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in 'Jungle Cruise', Emily replied: "Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men. He’s immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!"

The London-born actress admitted that herself and Dwayne struck-up a great chemistry ahead of shooting the new movie.

She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "It was there right from the start. There were certain scenes where we could not get a straight take. Even the crew were like, ‘C’mon guys!’ It was such a joy to work with him. He’s wonderful."

Emily admitted that their kissing scenes were scuppered by Dwayne's "bad jokes".

The actress - who has Hazel, seven, and Violet, five, with John - shared: "We laughed through that too. It was so funny. Dwayne was ruining takes just to try and make me laugh with his terrible jokes.

"But that is what you want from the skipper, you want bad jokes."

Dwayne actually invited Emily to his Miami mansion and gave her a tour of his home gym during the shoot.

But it was only afterwards that she understood how "privileged" she was.

Emily explained: "It was only afterwards that one of the producers said, ‘You know he never lets anyone inside that gym’. I had no idea.

"I felt very privileged and I can say that even though it smelled very manly, it was actually very clean in there!"