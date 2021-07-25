Cardi B thinks the US might be on the cusp of another lockdown.

The 'WAP' hitmaker has taken to Twitter to ask her followers whether another lockdown is on the way, despite the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Cardi, 28 - who has Kulture, three, with rap star Offset - asked on her account: "Y’all think they finna close down the US again ? [question emoji] (sic)"

The chart-topping star previously blasted former President Donald Trump for his handling of the pandemic.

In an interview with President Joe Biden, Cardi called for honesty from the government amid the ongoing health crisis.

She told him: "I don't want to be lied to - we're dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers.

"I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. One day he's telling them this is nothing, that people need to stop getting tested. Next thing you know, (he has) a mask (on his) face."

Cardi called on President Biden to tell her the "hard-core truth" about the pandemic.

She said: "I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, 'This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours'. Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth."

The rap star also revealed she was forced to spend as much as $100,000 dollars to shoot her 'WAP' music video during the pandemic.

She explained: "It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona. Like, we had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus."