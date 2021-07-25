Brianne Howey married Matt Ziering in Palos Verdes, California, on Saturday (24.07.21).

The 32-year-old actress - who stars in the Netflix comedy 'Ginny & Georgia' - and Matt tied the knot in the garden of a family home surrounded by their loved ones.

Brianne shared: "It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined."

The wedding was attended by just over 100 guests and the actress relished every single moment of her big day.

She told People: "I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party."

The loved-up duo met in a bar around five years ago and they were originally planning to wed last October.

However, they were forced to amend their plans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brianne said: "We couldn't get married in 2020 but we did get a dog." ⁠

The actress loves to post behind-the-scenes photos of her pet pooch on social media and previously admitted she had no idea what she was "missing out on this whole time".

Asked if she had learned any new hobbies or developed any new interests in 2020, she replied: "I did come out of 2020 with a dog. He’s my first true pet and I had no idea what I was missing out on this whole time.

"I’ve also spent more time cooking and gardening than I ever have before. I’ve been focusing on the little things and being grateful for the little things."

Brianne also revealed she was an election poll worker last year.

She shared: "In the last few years I’ve gotten more involved with phone and text banking and was an election poll worker for the 2020 presidential election. I have a whole new appreciation for civil and public servants - they deserve awards.

"I’m incredibly inspired by people taking the time to help, inform, guide and protect the public’s rights and opportunities."