Courteney Cox has sent birthday wishes to her "best friend" Johnny McDaid.

The Snow Patrol star turned 45 on Saturday (24.07.21), and the actress took to Instagram to pay a glowing tribute to her long-time partner, describing Johnny as "talented and gorgeous".

Courteney, 57 - who previously dated Michael Keaton - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He’s the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd. x (sic)"

The loved-up couple first started dating in 2013, and the actress previously confessed that it's been tough for them to maintain their romance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Friends' star spent lockdown in California while the Snow Patrol rocker was in Europe, and Courteney confessed that she found it difficult to spend so many months away from her partner.

Courteney – who eventually moved to London in order to be closer to the music star – previously said: "People from the UK, they still can't come to America. You're not allowed in still, which is crazy.

"He's been vaccinated and he can't come in. I don't understand it. People can go from Florida to Los Angeles, no quarantine. I don't get it. I don't know why they can't come to America and quarantine the way I did.

"I've been on this five-day test and release. I'm going out tonight, can't wait. I don't mean out, just to a restaurant. I just want to go out - literally, out of the apartment. I have not left [McDaid's apartment] except to get a nose swab at Heathrow [Airport]."