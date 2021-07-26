Gabriel Jagger has tied the knot with Anouk Winzenried.

Sir Mick Jagger and his ex-wife Jerry Hall's 23-year-old son and the socialite walked down the aisle at last after their ceremony was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limit on guests at weddings.

According to reports, the couple said their vows in front of family and friends, including their parents, at Gabriel's media-mogul stepfather Rupert Murdoch's £11 million Holmwood House mansion in Oxfordshire.

Meanwhile, love is in the air for the Jagger family, as it was revealed earlier this month that Rolling Stones rocker Mick's 29-year-old daughter, Georgia May Jagger, has a new boyfriend.

The model recently started dating 21-year-old skater Cambryan Sedlick after splitting from restaurateur Louis Levy, 31.

A source claimed: "They loved living together in New York, but when Georgia decided to split her time between there and LA, it put a strain on the relationship that turned out to be too much. Louis owns two restaurants in New York, so he has to be there. It's his home."

The catwalk beauty previously revealed in 2019 that she had moved to New York to be with Louis, after first maintaining a long-distance relationship.

She said: "I've just moved to Brooklyn to be with my boyfriend; we've been doing long-distance for some time now, so I'm really happy that I see him more. Right now, we're settling into where we're living, doing a bit of antique shopping, just sussing out the place."

Georgia admitted that she has had to make some changes to her lifestyle since setting up home with Louis, mainly altering her sleep pattern because he works nights.

She shared: "I used to be like an old lady and go to bed really early. But because my boyfriend works nights, the dogs and I are up until two in the morning pretty much every night."