Aly Michalka has teased that the 'Easy A' sequel is "semi-real".

The 32-year-old star portrayed Rhiannon Abernathy in the 2010 teen rom-com alongside Emma Stone (Olive Penderghast) and Penn Badgley (Todd).

And the Aly & AJ singer has hinted that the second movie would be more of a "retelling" with a handful of appearances from the original cast.

The 'Potential Breakup Song' hitmaker told E! News: “There are talks that there might be a sequel. That actually is semi-real.”

However, the actress went on to explain how the film would be “kind of like a new retelling but you’d see some of the characters from the original come back into the story.”

The original flick starred Emma as high school student Olive who takes on the unwarranted reputation as a "school tramp" after she lies about losing her virginity to a college guy.

And in 2019, it was reported that Screen Gems had recruited original screenwriter Bert Royal to create another movie.

The film was said to be in "early development" at the time, as Royal was still in the process of writing the screenplay but it was claimed that it will still be set at the same school with a new group of teens and teachers.

However, it's not known if Emma, 32, will appear in the new movie.

The original film was a financial success earning $75 million worldwide from an $8 million production budget.

Despite the success of the film, 'La La Land' actress Emma previously admitted that she's never actually seen the movie all the way through as she found it hard to watch herself on screen "for that long".

She said: "I haven't seen it. No, I've seen some scenes. But I went to a friends and family screening to see it, and I had to get up and walk out. Who wants to watch themselves for that long?

"I was 20 and I put so much pressure on myself. While we were shooting it, I was just going nuts and was like, 'I don't know, this whole thing could fall apart, I have no idea.'

"Because I had to be there all day, every day. And if I wasn't on screen, I was narrating, and it was just too much me.

"It was kind of like, I just felt like it had to be well-calibrated throughout, and it was the first time that I had ever had to rely on myself mostly to be able to carry all that, I think I just put so much pressure on myself."