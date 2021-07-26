Anne-Marie sought therapy last year for paranoia.

The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker felt like an "a*******" asking for help because she thought her glamorous lifestyle and successful career should make her happy but, in reality, she lived in constant fear that everyone hated her.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, she said: "I almost felt like a bit of an a******* saying to everyone, 'You know what, I am not happy but I am living this life'. I felt like I should have been happy, so I kept it quiet for a while."

"When 2020 happened, we were all inside and couldn’t do anything else but sit with ourselves. I thought, “I don’t want to keep this all to myself, I want to talk to someone”. I told my manager and she introduced me to a therapist. I had got to a point where I didn’t want to feel like that any more."

The 30-year-old pop star has admitted her paranoia impacted "everything" - especially when she had to leave the house and greet fans.

She explained: "I always felt like everyone hated me. It’s a horrible feeling leaving the house expecting everyone to think that you’re an a*******. The stress of that made everything really heightened.

"So everyone I met, I was trying to be really nice and be myself and overly compensating for that and hoping they would go tell someone, 'Oh, Anne-Marie is really nice.' I couldn’t bear the thought of someone having something bad to say about me which is quite a bad headspace to be in in this industry."

However, after seeking professional help for her intrusive thoughts, the 'Therapy' singer realised she can't impress everyone and is now living life for herself.

She said: "Sometimes people just don’t like your music. I’ve had to get over that a bit. Overcoming that sense of worry and living my life for me instead of for other people is the biggest thing I have come to learn. It’s a hard lesson but I’ve managed to do it.

"It’s so much better because every decision I make is because I want to do it instead of it being about everyone else."