Paris Hilton has never had Botox or fillers.

The 40-year-old socialite hasn't felt the need to turn to the popular cosmetic injections to keep her wrinkle-free because she swears by her non-invasive microcurrent machine - called a Neurotris - to naturally firm her facial muscles.

Speaking to the Telegraph newspaper's Stella magazine, she said: "I’ve never done an injection – no Botox, no fillers. Most of my friends have been doing that [Botox or fillers] for years, since they were in their 20s, but I’m so happy that I’ve not done anything."

Although her skin is showing no signs of ageing just yet, the blonde model thinks her fashion choices have naturally matured over time because she no longer wants to look like a "Barbie-raver" and, instead, come across as more "elegant."

She explained: "I used to have more of a Barbie-raver, club-kid vibe and now I’m more elegant and wearing Lanvin, Valentino and Oscar de la Renta."

She may have thrown out the velour tracksuits and Von Dutch hats that were a staple in her wardrobe during the 2000s in favour of little black dresses, but Paris loves that the velvet two-piece is back on the fashion scene.

She said: "Everything I wore back in the day when people thought I was nuts. It was like, 'What is she wearing?' Now everyone is wearing it."

This isn't the first time that Paris has set a trend, as the silver mini-dress she donned for her 21st birthday has since been copied by Kendall Jenner and Blake Lively.

The heiress said previously: "As soon I put that dress on, I knew it was iconic. I'd never seen anything like it before, and it was so me. So to see so many people using it as inspiration is just the best. Even just on Instagram, I've seen so many replicas. And a lot of girls wore it for Halloween last year.

"Imitation is the highest form of flattery. I mean, it's the ultimate birthday dress. Everybody should wear that dress on their birthday."