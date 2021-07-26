Paris Hilton is “over” going to parties.

The 40-year-old socialite is ready for “the real simple life” with her fiancé Carter Reum as these days she would much rather be at home with their dogs than out on the town and she’s even got rid of her famous Club Paris home nightclub, which has been converted into a cinema room.

She said: “I’m grown-up now, so now this room is a movie theatre.

“I’m so over going to parties. I never thought I would say that. I used to live for the nightlife. Now I couldn’t care less. I love being at home watching Netflix and cooking with my love and our puppies.

“It’s nice to be with someone where you don’t even want to go out because it’s more fun being at home together.

“I have lived 10 million lifetimes. I’m ready for the real simple life.”

And the heiress admitted she’s an “undercover nerd” with surprising hobbies.

She told Stella magazine: “I’m definitely an undercover nerd. I’ve always been like that. I’m really into video games, crypto, tech and gadgets. I like going to arcades to play race-car games or fighting games like Mortal Kombat. A lot of people don’t believe it but I’m very shy.’

Paris – who opened up about the abuse she experienced at boarding school in her ‘This Is Paris’ documentary “invented a persona” before she starred in ‘The Simple Life’ and she admitted people not realising who she really was was a great “shield” against public criticism.

She said: “When I got out of the school, at 18, I didn’t want to think about [the abuse] so I invented this whole new persona – a Barbie doll with a perfect life.

“[Because of ‘The Simple Life’] the world just saw me like that, so I was like, ‘OK’.

“When the media would talk negatively about me, I would just be like, ‘That’s not even who I am. I’m the smart one because I made up this character and I’m laughing all the way to the bank.’

“Nothing could hurt me. It was like wearing a shield.”