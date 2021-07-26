Elon Musk has hailed computers "absurdly more accurate than humans".

The Tesla and Space X CEO has responded to a TikTok video of an AI robot successfully shooting a basketball into the net with the caption "humanity is doomed".

In response to a Twitter user, who reshared the clip and captioned the post: "AI can do things that only humans could do before @elonmusk", Musk responded: "Computers are absurdly more accurate than humans.

"How long would it take for a human to render even one frame of a modern video game at low res? The computer will do high res at 120 frames per second. Not a contest."

Meanwhile, the billionaire responded to another customer asking about whether they will be able to get their hands on the Li-ion 12V batteries to replace those in their Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, and insisted the company's aim is "not to profit from service".

The user wrote: "Dear @elonmusk, is there any chance of us getting Li-ion 12V batteries when replacing the lead-acid batteries in our current @Tesla Model 3s and Model Ys? Asking for about 1,000,000 friends."

To which, he replied: "We will try. Preferable for Tesla too, as they last so long. Unlike other makers of cars, our goal is *not* to profit from service. Best service is not needing service in the first place."