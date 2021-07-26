Kim Kardashian West can't believe Kate Moss is the face of SKIMS.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star saw the first television advert for her shapewear brand that features the 47-year-old supermodel on Sunday (25.07.21) night and has admitted she still struggles to comprehend how she bagged the fashion icon as one of her ambassadors.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 40-year-old reality TV beauty uploaded a video that she'd recorded of the commercial and wrote: "What????? Is this real life! A @SKIMS commercial just came on TV that @KateMossAgency is in!!!!! (sic)."

Kim revealed that Kate had become a brand representative for SKIMS a few weeks ago when she shared a few promotional pictures of the runway icon topless wearing her flattering lingerie.

She captioned the shots: "Introducing Kate Moss for SKIMS. I first met Kate in 2014 through Ricardo Tisci and was instantly struck by her cheeky sense of humour, authentic and classic beauty and we've been friend ever since!...

"She is the fashion icon. Defining a whole generation of style and I am honoured to feature her as the new face of SKIMs this summer (sic)"

Kim is no stranger to gushing about her friend as she previously said she copies her style.

She explained: "I love Kate Moss. I love how she wears her winged eyeliner and her messy hair and how it looks so effortless but still put together. It looks beachy and messy at the same time; I love her glamour."