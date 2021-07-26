Justin Timberlake has blamed his children for his "unavailability".

The 40-year-old singer's *NSync bandmate, Lance Bass - who is expecting twins with husband Michael Turchin - jokingly called out his pal for never replying to his texts in a social media post on Sunday (25.07.21), and the 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker blamed the fact he's always too busy with his family to respond.

Lance shared a TikTok video of him dancing onto his Instagram account along with the caption: "When JT finally responds to my text.(sic)"

He also tagged Justin in the post and wrote: "It’s the little things.(sic)"

In response, the 'Trolls' star - who has sons Silas, six, and Phineas, 12 months, with wife Jessica Biel - replied with a laughing emoji and wrote: “Once those babies show up… your unavailability will all make sense, bro (sic)"

Lance and Michael revealed last month they are set to welcome a boy and a girl through surrogacy after a tough four years trying to become parents.

Lance said: "When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about. Pretty much everyone we’ve known had bad luck at the beginning. The first time they tried it, it just did not work."

And revealing they tried nine egg donors, Michael added: "We got all the way down the path of about to retrieve their eggs. Some just wouldn’t produce enough eggs, some weren’t good genetic matches. If you’re going to be a match, you don’t want to even risk it."

Michael confessed their surrogate was previously expecting twins before sadly miscarrying them.

He said: "This time around, we had to start all over again from the beginning. Not only did we need to get a new egg donor now because we found out she had early lupus, but on top of that, when we did our egg retrieval, we only had two healthy embryos. Normally, the number’s much higher. So we put both in and once she miscarried, we had to start all over from scratch again this past year."