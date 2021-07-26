Tom Cruise has taken up darts.

The 59-year-old actor has been living in England while shooting the seventh and eighth 'Mission: Impossible' movies - which have been hit by a number of production delays amid the coronvirus pandemic - and he's embraced the popular pub pastime when he's not been working.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Tom has really loved being in Britain this time, though filming was a nightmare.

“A dart board was probably the next natural step as he turns himself into an honorary Englishman.

“He knows darts are a staple of English pubs and he fancied a go.”

The 'Cocktail' star is living in Kent but is believed to currently be on holiday in Cornwall, and over the last few weeks he was spotted in the crowd at both the Wimbledon tennis tournament and Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium.

And ahead of England's game against Italy in the final of the soccer competition - which they subsequently lost on penalties - Tom called the team to wish them luck.

Captain Harry Kane previously revealed: "We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch, you get everyone who loves football."

"We were fortunate enough to watch one of his films, so I think he was over here in the UK and he just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best of a group, so that was nice of him.

'The majority of people in the world love football, so it's great to have all that support not just in England but across the world."

Tom had marked his 59th birthday by hosting a viewing party for England V Ukraine in the quarter-final of the tournament.

