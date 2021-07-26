Alexa can now be switched for Ziggy.

The digital voice assistant is being given a run for her money with a new masculine voice available for Echo users.

While you could already summon Alexa by using the words Amazon, Echo, or Computer, Ziggy marks the first voice assistant with a name that isn't Alexa.

Meanwhile, in other Alexa-related news, Lavazza recently launched the world's first coffee machine with the assistant built-in.

The A Modo Mio Voicy - which is currently only available in the UK and Europe - was created in collaboration with the tech giant, and it's the first of its kind.

The machine - which lets users simply say, "Alexa, make me an espresso" to get their drink - also lets you set the temperature and volume through voice comments, and you can even save preferences.

It also comes with the usual Alexa functions, letting you access the weather, traffic reports, messages, calls, music, and more.

Eric King, Alexa Director EU, commented: "We are extremely proud of this partnership with Lavazza.

"We are convinced that Voicy is the right product to delight our customers with a fantastic experience: top quality Lavazza coffee plus the thousands of functions provided by Alexa, all in the same beautifully designed and technologically innovative device."

And Pietro Mazzà, General Manager UK at Lavazza Group, added: "The launch of the new A Modo Mio Voicy with Alexa technology reaffirms Lavazza’s commitment to developing hi-tech solutions to position the brand at the centre of innovative and high-quality coffee experiences which can be enjoyed at home.

"The result of a strategic partnership with Amazon, this launch will enable our customers to enjoy tailored coffee experiences with endless possibilities using just their voice and the app."