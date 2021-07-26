5G roaming is to reach an estimated 200 million users worldwide come 2026.

According to data curated by Juniper Research, the return of overseas travel will be a huge boost for mobile networks, with a prediction that there will be an increase of 4,600 per cent in roaming subscriptions from 4.5 million in 2021.

Global traffic is expected to jump from 2.6 petabytes (PB) to 770PB over five years.

The study's author Scarlett Woodford told TechRadar: “As demand for international travel returns, operators must adjust to the significant uptake of 5G subscriptions during the pandemic.

“A failure to provide 5G roaming capabilities in key travel destinations will diminish brand reputation amongst subscribers and lead to churn to competitors.”