Tiffany Haddish only goes to high-profile events "for a reason".

The 'Girls Trip' actress was among the guests at the 'Jungle Cruise' premiere at Disneyland over the weekend and she hinted she's ready for a Disney project of her own as every move she makes is deliberate.

She said: "I’m a huge Disney fan. I watched all Disney movies coming up… I love me some Disney.”

Asked if that's her "next move", she told 'Extra': “Well, it is. I’m not here for nothing… Tiffany show up everywhere she need to be for a reason — I’m not a roach, I don’t just pop up out of nowhere.

"When I show up, something’s about to happen…I’m not spilling no tea, but it might be slowly dripping off the edges of the cup!”

While the 41-year-old star was delighted to be at Disneyland, she wasn't accompanied by her partner Common because the rapper is wary of being around so many people while the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing.

She said: “Oh, it’s super fun! First of all, I used to love the Jungle Cruise ride.

"[Common is] not feeling the theme park. He say he do ride roller coasters, but he don’t like how they’re be so many people.”

Tiffany recently admitted having some alone time is a natural part of their romance because she “needs space”.

She said: "We're not up under each other every day anyways. He’s recording his album right now, I'm working on a television show right now. Even before when the pandemic first happened, we weren't together every day. It was three, maybe four days out the week.

"That's kind of how I like it, because I need space. I like to be able to create whatever I'm trying to create, and if I'm with somebody, I want to focus on them a lot and it can become a distraction. That's also what I like about him. He's like, 'If you need to go, you can go. I'm not trying to hold you back.’ ”