Stormzy is to be honoured with his own waxwork.

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker feels like he's "going up in the world" after famous tourist attraction Madame Tussauds London asked to commemorate his 2019 headline appearance at Glastonbury with his own model.

He said: “I was told Madame Tussauds London wanted to make a figure of me just after I performed at Glastonbury, and it really felt like the icing on top of the cake.

"Growing up, going to school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds London all the time. For me to be there, it feels like, flipping heck, I’m going up in the world.”

Stormzy announced the news on his 28th birthday on Monday (26.07.21) by sharing a video of the moment he first "met" his near-complete likeness.

He exclaimed: "Oh my days" That is brazy. You never see yourself... that was mad."

The funny clip also showed him prank his nephew.

The baffled youngster looked at the figure and said: "Uncle Junior's not moving".

His famous relative then entered the room, prompting his nephew to shout: "You scared me! Uncle Junior look, you've got two Uncle Juniors!"

Madame Tussauds London bosses hailed their new addition - who will join the museum later this summer - as "fantastic and important".

General Manager Tim Waters said: “You’d be hard pressed to find someone that isn’t a Stormzy fan.

"His chart-topping hits, powerful performances and important work as an activist have spoken to the nation. Whether you admire him for his music, believe in what he stands for, or just think he’s a really nice guy, we know his figure is going to be a fantastic, and important, addition to our Madame Tussauds London line-up.”

Meanwhile, #Merky Books have launched a competition for 8-16 year olds to win a ticket for themselves and an adult to an unveiling event for the figure at Madame Tussauds London, which will be hosted Stormzy himself.

The event will also celebrate Stormzy and the publisher's upcoming book 'Superheroes: Inspiring Stories of Secret Strength'.

To enter, simply pre-order the book from https://uk.bookshop.org/a/8409/9781529118896. The competition is open now and runs until 23:59 on 6 August. T&Cs apply.