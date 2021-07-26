Suzi Quatro thinks sex is “a God-given gift”.

The 71-year-old singer – who is married to Rainer Haas and has adult children Laura and Richard with ex-husband Len Tuckey – admitted getting intimate isn’t as “important” to her now as it used to be but she still thinks it’s one of the great pleasures of life.

She said: “Sex is one of the nicest, most natural things you can do. I’m 71 now, so it’s not as important as it used to be, but it’s a God-given gift.

“As my character says in ‘Annie Get Your Gun’, it’s ‘doin’ what comes naturally!’ “

Another source of the ‘Can the Can’ hitmaker’s pleasure is being a grandmother.

She told the Observer magazine: “God made grandchildren perfect! I’ve been a great mum, but with grandchildren you’re not totally responsible, so you only see the good. You’re more tolerant.

“You don’t have to shout and scream, teach them this and that. You can just enjoy them.”

When she wants to celebrate herself, Suzi pays a visit to the “Ego Room” in her house, where she keeps all her memorabilia from her long career and credits it for keeping her “normal”.

She said: “Having an Ego Room has kept me normal after 57 years in this business. It’s on the third floor of my house and it’s filled with awards, posters, stage clothes, and the red book from ‘This Is Your Life’.

“When I’m in the mood, I go in and enjoy it. Then I come out and shut the door. That’s how I exist in this business.”

The ‘Devil Gate Drive’ singer received her best career advice when she was just 15 and it has stayed with her even now.

She explained: “When I was 15 and I’d been in the business professionally for a couple of years, my father said to me that it didn’t matter if I was playing for 10 people or 10,000, I had to remember that each person took money out of their pocket to see me.

“So if I didn’t give my best, I had no business being on stage. I’ve kept that lesson with me my entire career.”