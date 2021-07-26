Sega admits the release of a trailer for a new 'Sonic The Hedgehog' game was "premature".

The developers gave fans a brief glimpse of the new title at the end of a Sonic Central live stream earlier this year, as Sega made a range of new announcements about the gaming legend.

The clip only lasted for 30 seconds and showed Sonic running through a forest in a speedy blur, with the top half of his face obscured.

The new game is slated for a 2022 release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch - but Sonic chief Takashi Iizuka fears that they gave away too much away too soon.

Iizuka told the Japanese website 4Gamer: "We haven’t announced a brand new action game for the Sonic series since Sonic Forces, and that caused fans to worry.

"While it was a bit premature, I wanted to at least take the occasion of the 30th anniversary to announce that a brand new title was in development."

The teaser also gave players a chance to look at a cryptic symbol and Iizuka says it will have a major part to play in the upcoming game.

He said: "It is something symbolic that appears in the game, but the meaning is still a secret.

"However, I will say that it’s not something one would figure out through deduction. We’ll eventually share more details, so please wait a little longer."