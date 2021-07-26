Sony has reportedly renewed the trademark for its PlayStation Home social space.

The tech giant submitted the filing earlier this month, according to a Redditor, who reports that the company has secured the rights to the trademark up until 2028.

The trademark is registered under goods and services, although Sony has so far remained tight-lipped about the move.

PlayStation Home was first launched in a bid to allow gamers to hang out together online.

The platform seemingly closed forever in March 2015. However, Sony opted to continue to renew the trademark in a bid to protect the brand.

Now, though, there are rumours that Sony has big plans in store for the platform - even if the company is keeping its ambitions to itself.

Sony launched its much-hyped PlayStation 5 console last year, and Jim Ryan previously outlined his ambition behind the launch.

The Sony Interactive boss said: "I'm not going to make any statements about what our targets for PS5 are.

"But I see absolutely no reason why anybody couldn't achieve sales of 100 million consoles in this generation. And I see many reasons why that's possible."

Jim also explained that the coronavirus crisis has been a huge challenge for the gaming giant.

He said: "On the production side, the first wave of the pandemic, when lockdown was really very rigorous pretty much all around the world, made it impossible for us to visit our factories and in person sign off or approve the final manufacturing setup.

"All of that had to be done remotely, basically by camera. As you can imagine, that is a very, very non-trivial task."