'Dragon Age 4' is reportedly set for a 2023 release.

The BioWare fantasy epic was first announced back in 2018 but insiders close to the project "confirm the game is on track for release in 2023" and that more information about the title will be released next year.

EA had already confirmed that Dragon Age 4 would not be featured at the EA Play Live event held last week as BioWare were busy working on the new game as well as the new 'Mass Effect' title and 'Star Wars: The Old Republic'.

The developer has reportedly claimed that it has "no plans" to share a release window with regards to the upcoming game at this moment in time.

BioWare CFO Blake Jorgensen had also previously indicated that the new game would be released in 2023.

He said: "You know, Dragon Age [is] out there, and we talked about it publicly that it's in the works and probably comes after fiscal [20]22."

The 'Dragon Age' franchise was launched back in 2009 with the original game with sequels 'Dragon Age 2' and 'Dragon Age: Inquisition' following in 2011 and 2014 respectively.