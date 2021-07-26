Chris Brown has reportedly splashed out $100,000 on magnetic gold grills.

The 32-year-old singer recently enlisted the services of celebrity dentist Thomas Connelly - who has previously worked on Post Malone's gnashers - to transform his smile into something a little more unique and eye-catching.

According to TMZ.com, the 'With You' hitmaker covered all 28 teeth in 24-karat gold with magnetic retention - meaning his back molars are embedded with magnetic crowns - to ensure that he can talk and sing normally while wearing them.

Chris' decision to splurge on a new set of grills comes just weeks after he was slapped with a lawsuit from his former housekeeper.

Patricia Avila has sued the 'Loyal' hitmaker after his dog allegedly attacked her sister Maria when they were cleaning his home last December.

According to the lawsuit, Maria - who was bitten around her eye and her leg and had "several inches" of skin missing from her arm - needed two surgeries and spent several days in the hospital, while Patricia "suffered severe emotional distress" including post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.

The housekeeper is "reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop reliving the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day", and as a result is seeking unspecified financial damages, citing loss of wages due to being unable to work, medical bills, emotional distress, and pain and suffering. The lawsuit explained that prior to the day in question, Chris had kept his dogs on another part of his property, where the housekeepers couldn't see them or interact with them, but on the day of the alleged attack, one of the animals - a Caucasian shepherd which can weigh between 110-200lbs - was in the backyard.