Issa Rae has got married.

The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with her fiancé Louis Diame in an intimate wedding ceremony in the South of France over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday (26.07.21), the 'Insecure' star shared a series of photographs from her nuptials and quipped that the wedding shots were courtesy of an "impromptu photoshoot" - even though her bridesmaids were all in the same dress.

She wrote: "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress.

B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed.

C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.

"Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special. (sic)"

According to E! Online, guests reportedly travelled from "near and far" and stayed in a Saint Jean Cap Ferrat hotel nearby.

Issa's decision to reveal her new married status no doubt came as a surprise to fans as she's known for keeping her private life to herself.

She said at the time: "I don't want any input. As a writer, you put everything on the table. I'll take input on kids if I'm going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I'm f****ing? No, I don't need input. I'm good."

However, the brunette beauty hasn't always been so tight-lipped on her love life.

She explained: "I remember, back in the day, I used to post my relationship from a long time ago.

"And I remember I saw these commenters that I didn't know, comment on an old picture and be like, 'See.' And I was like, 'Oh, I don't like this.' And then, from that point forward, I was like, 'Oh, I'm never acknowledging anything.' "