Jameela Jamil has slammed those who “pit women against each other” after seeing people compare Jennifer Garner to Jennifer Lopez.

The 35-year-old actress hit out at comparisons she has seen between the two women, which have surfaced after Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck, who was previously married to Garner before their 2015 split.

On Twitter, Jameela wrote: “ABSOLUTELY not here for the Jennifer Garner comparison to JLo, with paparazzi pics of her working out, put right next to glamorous social media photos of JLo. It's not the nineties. We aren't still pitting women against women over a guy… ESP when only one of them wants him. (sic)”

And the ‘Good Place’ alum posted a screenshot of her tweet to Instagram alongside a longer caption in which she explained the sexism that comes with forcing women to see each other as “competition”.

She added: “I have lived a life of so many women seeing me as a threat or a competitor, and have never wanted that, nor have I ever seen another woman as anything other than safety in numbers, or someone to be excited about.

“I’ve also often had men actively try to pit me and other women against each other. This bulls*** comes from patriarchy, and is repeatedly infused into our psyche via the mostly but not Only tabloid media.

“Let the Jens live. Let women live. Let girls live. Stop the rot. (sic)”

Jameela’s post comes after Lopez rang in her 52nd birthday by making her relationship with Ben, 48, Instagram official.

Ben was engaged to Lopez for two years between 2002 and 2004, before he went on to marry Garner in 2005.

The ‘Triple Frontier’ star split from Garner – with whom he has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine – a decade later in 2015, and their divorce was finalised in 2018.