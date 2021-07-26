Mark Ronson regrets not being more “confrontational” toward Amy Winehouse over her battle with addiction.

The 45-year-old record producer worked with the late singer on her ‘Back to Black’ album in 2006 and has admitted he now isn’t sure if he “fully loves” the way he “behaved around her”, particularly in relation to her addiction struggles.

Amy’s battle with substance abuse were well-documented prior to her 2011 death from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27, and although Mark says he only spent a week with her recording her album, he feels he could have done more to help her.

He said: “That connection happened [instantly]. It was an instant familiarity. I just loved being in her company, her presence. She was just so funny.

“Obviously, we had our ups and downs and it was troubling. I don’t know if I fully loved the way that I behaved around her. When she was going through addiction, I wish I’d been a little bit more upfront or confrontational about it. But I just was like: ‘Ah, she’ll sort it out – she did it already once.’ ”

Mark also recalled visiting Amy’s house to find paparazzi camped outside, which he called “horrible and disgusting”.

He added: “She would wave to them, occasionally bring them out food. At first I was like: ‘This is just like a pantomime; you both understand what this is.’ Then I was like: ‘No: this is f****** horrible and disgusting.’ I know people have to make a living – but I hated a lot of those people.”

The ‘Uptown Funk’ hitmaker reflected on Amy’s passing after two documentaries were being released this month to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Amy’s death on July 23.

And Mark also commented on the current scrutiny of the intrusive celebrity culture of the early 2000s, as he said the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary made him “feel sick” when he watched it.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, he said: “I hope there’s a reckoning, but I don’t see it.”