Kris Jenner has praised her mother as her “rock” to mark her 87th birthday.

The 65-year-old momager took to Instagram to pay tribute to her own mother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon, as she celebrated her birthday on Monday (26.07.21).

Alongside a series of pictures of herself and MJ, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star wrote: “Happy birthday mom!! You have always been my greatest inspiration, the one I can come to for anything, and if it weren’t for your love, support and guidance, I wouldn’t be the woman or the mother I am today.

“Thank you being our rock. You are the greatest mother, grandmother, friend and mentor. I thank God every day for choosing you to be my mom. Thank you for all you do for me and for our family. I love you more than you’ll ever know. Xo (sic)”

Several of MJ’s grandchildren also took to social media to post tributes for her birthday, including 25-year-old Kendall Jenner who called MJ a “queen”, and 23-year-old Kylie Jenner who wished her “beautiful” grandma a happy birthday.

And Kim Kardashian West posted multiple photos of herself with MJ over the years.

She wrote: "Happy 87th Birthday MJ!!! You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and have taught me so much about life, love and relationships. I'm so grateful to have you by my side to always go to when I need someone to keep it all the way real with me!

"I love you so much and hope today is magical for you grandma (sic)”

Meanwhile, Kris previously said it had been difficult being away from MJ during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they quarantined separately.

She said: "I just miss her. I feel so bad because she's lonely. She's been in that apartment for two months because of her fracture.

"I really miss MJ a lot. We always have things planned and talk about where we're going to go and what we're going to do. The longer this goes, I'm feeling a sense of loss because I can't be with her."