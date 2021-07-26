Jessica Alba thinks it’s “impossible” to balance marriage and parenting.

The 40-year-old actress has three children – Honor, 13, Haven, nine, and Hayes, three – with her husband Cash Warren, and has said it’s “hard” to find time to go on dates and have alone time with her spouse because they’re both so focused on their kids and their careers.

She said: "I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick. And it's not even him, I would say it's us. When I'm seeing him and spending time with him and we're really enjoying each other, it's an 'us' thing and it feeds me as well. It's hard. It's impossible."

Jessica said the couple used to “at least” go on weekly date nights, but eventually they came to a stop and now they struggle to find time to spend together.

However, the pair have improved their communication skills so they are always able to tell one another when they feel “unhappy”.

She added: "It's all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that you become roommates. You're just going through the motions. You have the responsibilities; it's a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?

"We're just not consistent. But being able to communicate when you're unhappy and nipping it right away instead of letting it sort of fester, and then you have animosity and then it explodes - which we've gone through that one!"

The ‘LA’s Finest’ star and her husband are now trying their best to get back on track with their date nights.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: "That time is when you really shouldn't talk about the annoying stuff that you talk about during the week anyway. It is the time to sort of get past that and check in in a different way. But it's hard. It's really hard.

“It's a life journey, and if you're both every day deciding to do it, it's gonna work out, regardless of the drama, regardless of anything that happens. If you're both like, 'I want to figure this out,' nothing can really break that. The second one of you is checked out then it's a one-sided relationship. Because you're not always gonna be on the same page, and you're not always gonna grow at the same pace."