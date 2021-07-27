Shakira is trying to give her children “as much normalcy” as she can.

The 44-year-old singer has sons Milan, eight, and Sasha, six, with her partner and football star Gerard Pique, and has said that although her kids have two famous parents, she’s doing her best to make sure they have a normal childhood.

Speaking to ET Canada, she said: “I don’t make [my kids] listen to my music. I try to avoid playing my own music in my house.

“I try to give them as much normalcy as I can. I can’t deny they can’t escape the reality that I’m a public person, as well as their dad. But we try to provide as much normalcy as we can, and live really as very simple people.”

Meanwhile, Shakira recently wrote a powerful essay about child separation to shine a light on the children who have been separated from their parents and detained at the U.S. border.

She wrote: "I am the daughter of a New Yorker who was born to Lebanese immigrants amidst the great economic depression of the 1930s, immigrants who, thanks to their entrée into the United States, were able to build a solid foundation for themselves and their family before they finally settled in Colombia, where I was born and grew up.

"Colombia is one of the most beautiful and diverse countries in the world but rife with inequality and lack of social mobility. America, in contrast, seemed to me a place that was always held up as a paragon of equal opportunity and limitless aspirations, where anyone could succeed.

"How, then, could a nation built on the shoulders of immigrants, one that purports to hold family values in such high regard, have such unimaginably cruel immigration policies? What rationale could justify separating children from their families, with no intention of ever reuniting them, when the U.S. has prided itself on being a beacon of hope for those who come from places where not even basic needs or safety are a guarantee?"