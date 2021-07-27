Ricky Gervais' partner had to help him to dress after he put his back out tying a shoelace.

The 'After Life' star was left in "agony" after he tweaked an old back injury over the weekend while he was out running, and he was in so much pain he was tempted to lie down on the floor and scream for someone to call him an ambulance.

He said: "I'm in a bad way, went for a run at four, tied my shoe up and my back went. Agony.

"Couldn't walk, took me ages, I had only made it to the end of the street.

"It's that thing when you are in agony and you can't walk but you don't want to look weird to anyone.

"I wanted to lie down and scream, 'Get me a f*****g ambulance.' "

The 60-year-old comedian managed to hobble home, where his significant other Jane Fallon - who he has been with since the 80s - was on hand to help him dress.

He said: "I made it back, laid on the floor, took some naproxen, which we have always got because the last time my back went that helped me relax it.

"It gets to five and I'm still in my workout gear.

"Jane helps me get undressed, get into the shower, then getting dressed. Even with two of us, getting dressed was a bit of a chore.

"I've got tennis booked tomorrow, that's got to be f****** cancelled. Thank f*** I haven't got a gig."

Ricky admitted he might have to perform future shows in a chair, joking he will try to change the genre from stand up to sit down.

Speaking in a Twitter Live session, he quipped: "Next tour after this one I'm doing it sitting down.

"I'm changing the genre, it's not stand up, it's f****** sit down."

He also wrote on Twitter: "Bad Back Update: Lying on the floor, with a hot water bottle tucked in a weightlifting belt, like a sad, fat turtle, watching the gymnastics on TV. Pathetic."