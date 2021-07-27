Lynne Spears has claimed her daughter Britney is doing "fine" amid her legal battle to have her father removed as her co-conservator.

The 39-year-old star is currently in court trying to get certified public accountant (CPA), Jason Rubin, to replace Jamie Spears in the role of controlling her estate and more.

And as new court documents obtained by TMZ revealed the singer's mother - who previously "vehemently" objected to the substantial attorney fees Jamie requested in her conservatorship case - supports the removal of her father as co-conservator, Lynne told the news outlet the 'Gimme More' hitmaker is doing OK.

Documents filed by Britney’s legal team read: “Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance.

“Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.”

According to the paperwork, Britney’s cash assets are listed as $2,730,454.15 and her non-cash assets are valued at $54,666,398.21.

And the documents also request that Jason be given authority to manage Britney’s estate and real estate, as well as make health care decisions.

The ‘Toxic’ singer’s father is currently in charge of her estate and real estate after he stepped down as her full-time conservator following health problems.

Jodi Montgomery handles Britney’s personal affairs including her health care choices, but under the proposed new plan, those decisions would be made by Jason.

Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008, and has been in court trying to regain her freedoms since June.

This month, she was granted permission to hire her own lawyer after her previous court-appointed attorney quit, and she was also recently given the ability to drive alone for the first time in years.

Last month, the ‘Slumber Party’ singer said her conservatorship had left her "traumatised" and "depressed", as she called for her father to be jailed.

She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."