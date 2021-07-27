Normani thinks making new music has "saved" her.

The 25-year-old singer has been keen to continue working amid her mother, Andrea Hamilton's, battle with breast cancer.

Normani - who recently released her new single, 'Wild Side' - shared: "This past year, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"For me, this work that I was able to put out into the world really saved me, to be completely honest.

"Even just being on FaceTime with her as she's going through her chemo and her radiation, and just wanting me to update her on how this video is going, and how the music is coming, it really got her through that.

"It got my family through the darkest time of our lives."

The former Fifth Harmony star has, at times, felt guilty about working amid Andrea's health battle.

However, Normani - whose mother first underwent cancer treatment when the pop star was just four years old - has been urged by her family to keep writing and recording new music.

She told Power 106: "For it to happen all over again, in such a pivotal and heightened moment for my career ... there's so many moments I was like, 'I need to be at home' and I felt guilty for not being able to be physically there with her.

"I remember being in the doctor's office with her after she had her surgery in October. She's like, 'Baby, I'm gonna be fine. What I need you to do is focus. I need you to be Normani. I need you to be the best version of yourself. I need you to continue to work hard. We gotta get this music out. We have the world to impact.' She was just like, 'I'm gonna be fine.'

"Anything that my mom says, to be completely honest, I believe."