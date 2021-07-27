Natalie Imbruglia dishes out her number to strangers going through IVF.

The 'Torn' hitmaker gave birth to her son Max in 2019 after undergoing the fertilisation process with a sperm donor at the age of 44 and is now desperate to help any other women going through the same experience because she would've loved that support when she was going through it.

Speaking on the 'Spinning Plates' podcast, she said: "I think what's important on the journey is to have support.

"So, if I ever meet even strangers at a dinner party and they're talking about wanting to do IVF, I give them my number and say 'ask me anything,' because it would have been really nice to have that. And these women well up because there's some kind of weird taboo around it. I think for a lot of women it's kind of like 'oh can I talk to you' and they come up to me like that. It's like I've become a trailblazer and I wasn't even trying to be.

"You wouldn't think (there's a taboo) until you're in that situation. I felt like I didn't know what I was going to get back at me in terms of judgement.

"But, in the end, I have received nothing but love, nothing but support, nothing but encouragement and that has been really reassuring."

The 46-year-old singer - who is believed to be single following her split from her husband Daniel Johns in 2008 - previously said she felt like something was "missing" before she had a child because she had always "yearned" to become a mother.

She said: "I'm used to pushing the laws of probability in terms of what I've done in life. I've always managed to do things that are unlikely or improbable. Looking back I had lovely friends, had been married, a beautiful home and a career that I was proud of. But I'd long been at the point where I knew something was missing and that thing became something I yearned for above anything else."