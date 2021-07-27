Anne-Marie emails Ed Sheeran for help when she has a panic attack.

The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker has praised the 30-year-old singer for always supporting her when she feels an overwhelming sense of worry.

Speaking on 'Lorraine', she said: "He’s actually incredible, he’s been one of my favourite people to have in this industry as a friend.

"Whenever I write a song I send it to him and he gives me advice on a song or he collaborates with me on the album. The other day I had a panic attack and I emailed him going 'I’m feeling ok, I just had a panic attack' and he goes “Are you ok, do you want me to call?" "

Anne-Marie recently revealed she had sought therapy for paranoia last year but felt like an "a*******" asking for help because she thought her glamorous lifestyle and successful career should make her happy.

She said: "I almost felt like a bit of an a******* saying to everyone, 'You know what, I am not happy but I am living this life'. I felt like I should have been happy, so I kept it quiet for a while.

"When 2020 happened, we were all inside and couldn’t do anything else but sit with ourselves. I thought, “I don’t want to keep this all to myself, I want to talk to someone”.

"I told my manager and she introduced me to a therapist. I had got to a point where I didn’t want to feel like that any more."

The 30-year-old pop star has admitted her paranoia impacted "everything" - especially when she had to leave the house and greet fans.

She explained: "I always felt like everyone hated me. It’s a horrible feeling leaving the house expecting everyone to think that you’re an a*******. The stress of that made everything really heightened.

"So everyone I met, I was trying to be really nice and be myself and overly compensating for that and hoping they would go tell someone, 'Oh, Anne-Marie is really nice.' I couldn’t bear the thought of someone having something bad to say about me which is quite a bad headspace to be in in this industry."