Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck almost had an awkward run-in with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez at a posh restaurant this week.

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker's assistant had to quickly cancel the couple's reservation at the Bagatelle St. Tropez on the French Riviera after she turned up at the fancy eatery to do some checks and realised the 46-year-old sportsman was dining there with another woman.

A source told the DailyMail.com: "JLo had made a reservation at the same restaurant, the same day. Her assistant turned up to check everything was OK, and there was A-Rod having lunch. She alerted JLo and the reservation was quickly cancelled."

Alex - who split from Jennifer in April 2021 following four years of dating - was reportedly dining with blonde sports presenter Melanie Collins.

The 'Hustlers' star is currently in the South of France celebrating her 52nd birthday with the 48-year-old actor - who she had been set to wed in 2003 but postponed their wedding before calling off their relationship - after they rekindled their romance a few months ago.

A source said recently: "They are having a beautiful trip. "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

Jennifer is said to be "fully committed" to Ben but doesn't want to jump into an engagement or marriage any time soon.

A source explained: "[They] are fully committed to each other... "They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot.

"They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her.

"It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."

But it doesn't look like it will be long before the loved-up pair take their relationship to the next level by moving in together.

An insider said: "Their friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together. They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority."

Ben has children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.