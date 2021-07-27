Lewis Capaldi reportedly tried to chat up a blonde influencer on a celebrity dating app - but she ignored him.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter tried his luck with YouTuber Flossie Clegg on Raya - the membership-based dating site - after he stumbled across her profile but it seems he may need to improve his chat-up lines as the 21-year-old blonde beauty snubbed his advances.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Lewis has been on Raya for a while and saw Flossie, so tried to spark up a conversation.

“She is absolutely stunning, it’s no wonder Lewis messaged her. But it seems she wasn’t interested.”

And Flossie certainly isn't hiding away from the fact she turned him down as she recently told fans that the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker was the last person to direct message her in her new Youtube video titled 'My Juiciest Say It Or Shot It . . . Should Not Be Uploading This'.

Lewis hasn't been overly successful on the dating app - in which his profile bio reads: "I have one dog and am very good at fighting "- as he reportedly joined Raya in 2019 and is yet to bag himself a girlfriend.

Although Flossie may not be interested in Lewis, Jade Thirlwall - who is now dating Rizzle Kicks' Jordan Stephens - has a soft spot for him.

She said previously: "I went through a phase of trying to slide into a lot of DMs. And literally, I didn’t realise the amount of pie one person could receive. I DM’ed Lewis Capaldi once to see if he wanted to go to karaoke with us — and he just didn’t reply.

“I tried sliding into AJ Tracey’s DMs as well, got pied, literally didn’t reply.”

Lewis previously dated former 'Love Island' winner Paige Turley after meeting her at college, but their relationship didn't last long as they split after two years and she subsequently went on to take part in the ITV reality TV dating show in 2020.