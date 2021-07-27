Kerry Katona has accused her ex-husband Brian McFadden of trying to "control" her.

The former Atomic Kitten star was married to the 41-year-old singer - with whom she has daughters Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18 - from 2002 until 2006 and has lashed out at him for trying to make her a stay-at-home mother instead of pursuing her career in the music industry.

Speaking to new! magazine, Kerry - who was also married to Mark Croft and George Kay - said: " A lot of it has been a control thing with the men in my life. Brian proposed after three weeks, I think Mark was five weeks and with George it was eight weeks. But there were different levels of control. Brian's a typical Irish Catholic man who wants a woman to stay at home, Mark was all about the money and George was so desperate to be famous. I've always given power to my partner to make them feel significant enough to be on my level because of who I am."

Despite her rocky past with relationships, the 40-year-old singer is set to marry Ryan Mahoney in an intimate low-key ceremony in Las Vegas in the near future and is adamant things are different this time around because it took him almost three years to propose to her.

She quipped: "It took him two-and-a-half f***ing years to propose, for a start! This feels like a partnership."

The couple met in 2018 on a dating site and Ryan proposed last September while on a family holiday in Spain.

As well as her children with Brian, Kerry also has Heidi, 13, and Max, 12, from her marriage to Mark, and six-year-old Dylan-Jorge with George.