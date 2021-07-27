Jessica Hart is having a baby boy.

The Australian supermodel is expecting her second child with her partner James Kirkham - with whom she already has eight-month-old Baby-Rae - and the pair have just found that a little son will be joining their clan later this year.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 35-year-old catwalk star uploaded a series of photographs from their gender reveal and wrote: "ITS A BIRD, ITS A PLANE, ITS A…. What a special day. Children are #miricles. We are beyond grateful (sic)."

The second photograph showed a plane travelling across the sky with the words "It's a boy" being held up with a piece of string.

Poppy Delevingne was among the guests invited to share the special moment with the expectant parents and revealed that Jessica and James were secretly hoping their second child would be a little baby boy.

Alongside a video of the couple looking up at the sky as the gender of the next bundle of joy shot across the sky, Poppy wrote: "Luckily it was what they wished for...Congratulations my loves (sic)"

Jessica announced her pregnancy last month and admitted that she was worried about having two babies under two.

She said: "The announcement is that I've just found out I'm pregnant again. It's exciting, after the initial shock of having two babes under two."

The blonde beauty felt the need to share her happy news with fans early on because she needs to focus on her nutrition at the moment as she's pregnant and breastfeeding, all whilst being "predominantly vegan."

She added: "I'm sharing this so early because I want to go through it all with a community, so no matter what happens, you'll find out, but we'll have two kids under two, it'll be a wild ride and an exciting journey and I'm excited to share it with you."