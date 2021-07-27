The value of Bitcoin has surged after Amazon announced plans to hire an expert in the field.

The online retailer has produced an advert for the new position, revealing it is seeking a "digital currency and blockchain product lead" to look at "how Amazon's customers pay".

Amazon is also looking for someone who boasts a deep understanding of cryptocurrency and is able to "develop the case" for what the retailer should pursue.

A rep for Amazon said: "We're inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon.

"We believe the future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments, and hope to bring that future to Amazon customers as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, Nigel Green, the CEO of the financial advisory firm deVere, recently suggested that Bitcoin could be on the cusp of a major breakthrough.

The finance expert claimed that the cryptocurrency could soon achieve sustainable success.

He said: "Bitcoin has been on an epic rally since last October. Almost week-on-week, the price has been smashing through barrier after barrier, reaching new highs.

"However, this momentum has been slowing down ... This temporary bitcoin price slowdown could trigger a new surge in institutional investment, leading to prices going up permanently."