Jeff Bezos has urged Nasa to reconsider his company for building a Moon landing vehicle.

The billionaire businessman is eager to be involved with the project, and Bezos has offered to cover $2 billion of Nasa costs as part of his proposal.

Bezos, 57, said in a letter to Nasa's administrator Bill Nelson: "Blue Origin will bridge the HLS [Human Landing System] budgetary funding shortfall by waiving all payments in the current and next two government fiscal years up to $2 billion to get the program back on track right now.

"This offer is not a deferral, but is an outright and permanent waiver of those payments."

The proposed landing system is poised to carry astronauts down to the lunar surface by 2024. But Nasa has only been able to award the coveted contract to one company, and it ultimately gave the deal to Elon Musk instead of Bezos.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Bezos achieved his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut.

The Amazon founder - who is the world's wealthiest man - and his crew landed safely back on earth following a successful launch by his private spaceflight company Blue Origin from West Texas

Bezos flew himself and his younger brother Mark, as well as 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old aerospace pioneer Wally Funk - who became the youngest and oldest people to travel to space respectively - in the New Shepard rocket.