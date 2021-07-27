Tesla has announced surging profits.

The electric car company saw sales rise to $12 billion in the three months to the end of June, which is a $6 billion increase on the same period last year. And perhaps more impressively, profits for the second three months of the year hit $1.1 billion.

Reflecting on the figures, Tesla said: "Public sentiment and support for electric vehicles seems to be at a never-before-seen inflection point.

"We continue to work hard to drive down costs and increase our rate of production to make electric vehicles accessible to as many people as possible."

The figures are considered to be especially impressive in light of the shortages of semiconductor chips amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla boss Elon Musk thinks the recent performance of the company suggests that electric vehicles represent the way forward.

He said: "At this point, I think everyone can agree, electric vehicles are the only way forward."

Meanwhile, Elon recently confessed that making a success of self-driving technology has proven tougher than he expected.

The billionaire businessman - who is the CEO of Tesla Motors - took to Twitter to provide an update on the manufacturer's latest efforts.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Generalized self-driving is a hard problem, as it requires solving a large part of real-world AI. Didn’t expect it to be so hard, but the difficulty is obvious in retrospect.

"Nothing has more degrees of freedom than reality. (sic)"