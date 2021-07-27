'Grand Theft Auto V' is poised to leave Xbox Game Pass.

The iconic video game - which was the first main entry in the 'GTA' series since 2008 when it was released - will be leaving Xbox Game Pass soon, after it appeared in the 'Leaving soon' collection.

Xbox bosses have so far remained tight-lipped about its impending departure from Game Pass. However, all of the games in the section are required to leave the Xbox Game Pass library within the next two weeks.

This means that Game Pass holders don't have too long left to make the most of the opportunity.

On the other hand, 'Grand Theft Auto V' Premium Edition is currently available for just $14.99 as part of the Xbox Summer Sale.

Meanwhile, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently revealed he wants the video game industry to "help preserve the history of what gaming is about".

Phil is worried about older games becoming obsolete and he thinks that video game companies should be teaming up to combat the issue.

He said: "I really wish as an industry we'd come together and help preserve the history of what gaming is about, so we don't lose the ability to go back."